ROBERT WAYNE "BOB" GRIFFITH, 72, of Lynwood, CA, formerly of St. Albans, died unexpectedly following surgery on October 12, 2019.
He was born at Thomas Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1947, to the late Lorimer D. Griffith and Alice Morgan Griffith.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 44 years, Lynda J. Griffith.
Left to cherish his memory is one daughter, Dawn M. Zuniga, and grandson, Jeremy A. Zuniga of Long Beach, CA; two sisters, Mary E. Bird of Taylor, SC, "Jodie" Jividen of Dunbar; and half-brother, Curtis L. Griffith of Proctorville, OH.
His Morgan ancestors came from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia in 1846 and settled on land originally owned by George Washington and is now the site of John Amos Power Plant at Morgan's Landing, Putnam County. It is also the home of Morgan's Museum of Natural History from 1926-1970.
He graduated from St. Albans High School, class of 1965, where he played baseball for A.C. Chapman and football for the legendary Sam LeRose. His teammates nicknamed him "Cowboy." He served four years in the United States Air Force, was a Baptist deacon, an outdoorsman, and a collector of coins and Indian artifacts. He also sketched, did pen and ink drawings and oil paintings throughout his life. He worked many years for Amvac Chemicals Corporation in California.
He will be sadly missed by his entire family and friends who knew and loved him. His final resting place is Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019