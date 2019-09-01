Home

POWERED BY

Services
Niday Funeral Home
12440 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
(281) 464-7200
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
Niday Funeral Home
12440 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Halstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wayne "Bob" Halstead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wayne "Bob" Halstead Obituary

ROBERT WAYNE "BOB" HALSTEAD, age 88, of Friendswood, Texas, peacefully passed away August 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born February 6, 1931, in Marmet, West Virginia, to Wayne and Elza Jo (Hodges) Halstead. He was a respected Research Chemist, home builder, family man, and longtime active member of Sagemont Church in Houston, Texas.
Bob grew up in Hernshaw, West Virginia, near Charleston, and would frequently mention his childhood adventures in the "holler" along Lens Creek. He started work in 1949 at age 18 as an operator at the Union Carbide Institute Plant and then served in the Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. During this time, he was able to marry the love of his life, Dorothy (Dottie) Rudisill, on February 27, 1953, and they had their only child, Robin Renee, in 1956. He continued shift work as an operator but also attended college and graduated from Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston) with degrees in Chemistry and Mathematics in 1962. He then transferred to the R&D Division where he would work the rest of his career.
In 1967, he was transferred to the UCC Texas City Plant where he would work until he retired in 1990. He was regarded as an expert in several chemical technologies and traveled the world to help startup and troubleshoot plants. Dottie accompanied him to Japan for his work and they traveled extensively overseas following their retirements, including two trips to Israel.
In 1994, he devoted his life to Jesus Christ and was baptized. He worked extensively at Sagemont Church as a deacon, usher, missionary, and in the church bookstore. He also visited nursing home residents and others who couldn't physically go to church. He took missionary trips to Siberia, western Russia, and China to spread the Gospel.
Bob is survived by Dottie, his wife of 66 years; daughter, Robin Canfield and her husband Doug; his beloved granddaughter, Jessica Otten and her husband Jeff, and two great-grandchildren, Elinor and James Douglas.
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the N-Vision Project at Sagemont Church, 11300 Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, TX 77089 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now