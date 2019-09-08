|
|
ROBERTA "BERT" HAMILTON, 59, of Charleston, departed this life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, after a long illness.
Bert attended New Hope Advent Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Renee Hamilton.
Bert is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Estep, Carla Waugh and Cheryl Patton; brother, Carlos 'Eddie' Hamilton; several nieces, nephews; lifelong friend, Lisa Merrill; and a host of other family members and friends.
Family would like to thank the staff at CAMC General CIPCU.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Pastor Randy Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Monday.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Hamilton Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019