ROBERTA JEAN "BERTIE" HANSON, 79, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on September 23rd, 2019, after a short illness. She is now at peace.
Surviving is her husband, M. Wayne Hanson, of 32 years; sister, Janet Gallman of Tennessee; son, Wm Brian "Marty" Martin; daughters, Theresa Gayle "Bunny" Martin and Tammy Renee' Halstead. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Christopher Neil Martin, Erica Nicole Bradley, Ronald "Lee" Bush, Wm Chase Halstead, Dustin James Halstead, Westley Brent Halstead and Nickolas Aaron Halstead; great-grandchildren, Olivia Martin, Ayden Martin, Ayla Bradley, Mason Bradley, Jocalyn Halstead, Serenity Halstead, Paisley Hunt, Parker Halstead and Mia Halstead.
Forever in our hearts.
In her memory, donations can be made to Kanawha Hospice Care.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019