Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Jean "Bertie" Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Jean "Bertie" Hanson Obituary

ROBERTA JEAN "BERTIE" HANSON, 79, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on September 23rd, 2019, after a short illness. She is now at peace.
Surviving is her husband, M. Wayne Hanson, of 32 years; sister, Janet Gallman of Tennessee; son, Wm Brian "Marty" Martin; daughters, Theresa Gayle "Bunny" Martin and Tammy Renee' Halstead. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Christopher Neil Martin, Erica Nicole Bradley, Ronald "Lee" Bush, Wm Chase Halstead, Dustin James Halstead, Westley Brent Halstead and Nickolas Aaron Halstead; great-grandchildren, Olivia Martin, Ayden Martin, Ayla Bradley, Mason Bradley, Jocalyn Halstead, Serenity Halstead, Paisley Hunt, Parker Halstead and Mia Halstead.
Forever in our hearts.
In her memory, donations can be made to Kanawha Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now