After a long battle with cancer, ROBIN ANITA ROBINSON departed this earth on October 1, 2019.
Robin was born in Plainfield, NJ on November 24, 1960. She was a graduate of Charleston High School, Charleston, WV. Robin worked for CAMC (Charleston, WV), Presbyterian Hospital (Charlotte, NC) and Astoria Place (Columbus, OH).
Robin is survived by her daughter, Ametria Robinson and her son, Stedman Robinson (Brittaney Summerall). She is also survived by three grandchildren: Dru'Metria Robinson (OH), DeMario Robinson (OH) and DaQuan Edwards (NC). Robin leaves behind four sisters: Veronica Andrews (WV), Dru Barber (GA), Felicia Bullard (OH) and Charmell Robinson (OH) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, William Robinson (2018) and her mother, Betty Robinson (1992).
Homegoing Services: Thursday, October 10, 12 p.m. (noon), Smoot Funeral Services, 4019 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019