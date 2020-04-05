Home

Robin Darlene Gunnoe

Robin Darlene Gunnoe Obituary
ROBIN DARLENE GUNNOE, 59, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 29, 2020, at CAMC General after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Oris Franklin Drake Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Benjamin Drake, Paul David Drake and Oris Franklin Drake Jr.
Robin was a member of the Hurricane Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was also a retired employee of DHHR.
She is survived by husband of 38 years, William Robert "Bob" Gunnoe; mother, Bonnie Hayes; sons and their wives, Russell Lewis Gunnoe (Kim), William Robert Gunnoe II (Erin) and David Franklin Gunnoe; daughter, Erica Allyson Gunnoe; brother, Gary Francis Drake; and grandchildren, Alexis, Abigail, Allyssa, Sadie, Charlotte and Adeline.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, the visitation was noon Thursday, April 2, at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral immediately followed at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Ray Williams officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park Big Chimney.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
