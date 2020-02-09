|
|
On Thursday, January 23, 2020, ROBIN HAMMER, beloved West Virginia artist and loving husband and stepfather, died at the age of 73.
Robin was born on November 25, 1946, in Roanoke, Va., to Walter Dorland and Lois Miriam (Allen) Hammer. He received his BFA from the Memphis College of Art in 1968, and returned to Charleston, W. Va., where he lived and worked for 50 years as a fine arts painter, sculptor, and photographer, and as a graphic artist and website designer / administrator.
On May 28, 1995, he married Patricia Lynn Cahape and devoted himself to her and her daughters, Rae and Charlotte Burczyk.
Robin grew up in a military family and consequently spent parts of his childhood in Germany and six states across the country. He was glad to settle in Charleston after college, a community he loved. In 1971, he won a fellowship to attend the Provincetown Workshop. His etchings and prints from this early period are included in the permanent collections at the Clay Center and the W.Va. Culture Center. He was a member of Allied Artists, and, in the 1980s, he helped establish and served as president of the W.Va. International Film Festival. He also was a founder and president of the Professional Artist Cooperative Trust, which operated Artspace, a gallery on Capital St. for many years. He worked for West Virginia State College and the W.Va. Division of Rehabilitation Services, retiring in 2009.
In 1991, he and artist Chris Dutch began an artistic collaboration, DutchHammer, which produced sculptures and wall pieces that received major awards in the W.Va. Juried Exhibition in multiple competitions, including the Gene Jordan Award in 1996. They had solo shows at the Sunrise Museum and Clay Center and were shown on an ongoing basis at The Art Store in Charleston. They had a long-running Best of W. Va. exhibit pod at the Tamarack Center in Beckley and were recipients of W.Va. Master Artist Fellowship Awards from the Tamarack Foundation.
Robin had enduring friendships that spanned decades, including with Chris Dutch, Mark Wolfe, Emily Garnett, Becky Findley Murphy, and many others. He was a collector of music, films, art, antique pottery and glass, and all things, Star Trek. He had a booming laugh and an infectious exuberance for life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, and mother, Lois.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cahape Hammer; stepdaughters, Rae Burczyk Sumihara (husband Kohei) and Charlotte Burczyk Moellendick (husband Joseph); grandsons, Kenzo Levi Sumihara and Taizo Henry Sumihara; brothers, Bradford Hammer (wife Nancy) of Midlothian, Va., and Mark Hammer of South Charleston, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Robin's life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist fellowship hall. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Juliet Art Museum, Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV 25301.
