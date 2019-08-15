|
ROBIN JOY HAALAND, 63, of Charleston, passed away on August 13, 2019, at The University of Kentucky Health Care.
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She retired from BB&T after 35 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Burford.
Robin is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donald E. Haaland; daughter, Stephanie Haaland; granddaughters, Aurora and Kaitlyn Haaland; mother, Carolyn Burford; sisters, Karen Christian and Kim Burford; and soon to be great granddaughter, Maya.
A Service to Honor the Life of Robin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Tony Saunders officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16.
Memories of Robin may be shared by visiting snodgrass funeral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019