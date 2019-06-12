

ROBIN PRITT, of Carolina Beach, N.C., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Roberta Rae Williams was born on October 23, 1960. She was the youngest of four children of the late Della (Jolliffe) and Bob Williams, of Dunbar, W.Va. Robin was a 1978 graduate of Dunbar High School. In 1979, she went to work for C&P Telephone and continued there through all the corporate changes, ending her career with Verizon in 2008.

In 1985, Robin married Sam Pritt, of Charleston, W.Va. Their two children, Chelsa and Evan, were the absolute light of her life. She reveled in their accomplishments, loved to laugh at their quick wit and antics, and was happiest to just be in their presence. Together they went to concerts and on road trips; they texted funny memes and inspiring quotes; they had deep conversations and always an easy banter. No matter the activity or event she was their biggest cheerleader, and, when it counted most, they were her biggest and most loving support. She loved them beyond measure, and they are her lasting legacy.

Robin and her family lived in Dunbar and Cross Lanes, in West Virginia, before moving to Carolina Beach, N.C., in 2008. Beach life was made for her. She loved the great friends she made and the fun she had with the 1600 Block neighbors. Robin was fun and creative and full of energy. She loved to grab a friend and car snacks before heading out to go antiquing or thrifting. Her mother used to tease she wasn't happy unless she had wheels under her. She loved music in nearly every genre, singing the full lyrics of more songs than most people could even name. No one had more fun than when kitchen dancing with her or watching the sunset while she chose the vinyl to play. She was a proud breast cancer survivor. Robin was kind, caring, generous, and giving. Her love of life was infectious. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives. Robin will be dearly missed and forever loved.

In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her adored brother, Andy Williams, and by her brother-in-law, Steve Pritt.

She is survived by her husband, Sam, of Carolina Beach; her daughter, Chelsa, of Frederick, Md.; her son, Evan, at home; her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Kim Williams, of Satellite Beach, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Joann Pritt, of Teays Valley, W.Va.; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Denny and Debbie Pritt, of South Charleston, W.Va.; by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews who will always treasure the memories of their beloved "Aunt Robin;" and by a wide network of dear friends.

The family would like to send our deepest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff in the Oncology and MICU units at the UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. Your professional and kind care are appreciated more than you know.

As she preferred, a private celebration of Robin's life will be held by her family at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions to , ( ) or to the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html).

To honor Robin, the family would like to encourage all who knew and loved her to join the Bone Marrow Registry. Sign up easily online at BeTheMatch.org.