ROBYN LYNNE HYDE, 60, of Charleston, died June 12, 2019, at her home in Mt. Lookout.

Robyn was born July 26, 1958, in Morgantown, to Marlene Dial and William Hamb.

Robyn attended Charleston Catholic High School, then continued her education at the University of Charleston, completing a degree in accounting.

In her youth, Robyn enjoyed playing tennis in tournaments all over the country and, at the age of 17, won the Charleston Public Courts Women's Tennis Championships. Robyn spent her professional career with Huntington Banks, where she managed the Proofing Department for over 15 years. Throughout her life, Robyn channeled her creativity into baking for her family and friends. Robyn also enjoyed spending time on Summersville Lake, swimming with her dog and relaxing in the sun with a good book. Most of all, Robyn relished her time with her husband and best friend, Jim, and their dogs Odie, Maggie, Buck, and Lucy.

Robyn is survived by her mother, Marlene Dial of Charleston; father, William Hamb and his wife, Kent Hamb, of Amelia Island, Fla.; sister, Lara Hamb-Jett and her husband, Craig Jett, of Philadelphia, Pa.; her aunt, Margaret Zaleski and her husband, Joe Zaleski, of Charleston; and her yellow lab, Ollie.

Robyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Hyde.

A private family celebration of life is planned for a future date.

The family asks that a donation to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association be given in her name at adoptcharleston.com.

Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting in the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary