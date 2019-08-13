|
|
RODGER MITCHELL, 80, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Genesis Health Care, Hurricane.
He was born in Alum Creek to the late Roy C. and Eula Vay Blankenship Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his brother, H. Doyle Mitchell.
Rodger was former employee of the Painters Local Union # 970, Charleston and the City of St. Albans. He was a U S Navy veteran.
Surviving are his brothers, Jerry Mitchell, Rex Mitchell and Mike Mitchell (Betty) all of St. Albans. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
There will be private celebration of Rodger's life at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019