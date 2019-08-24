|
|
RODNEY ALLEN HAGER SR., 70, of Uneeda, passed away at Boone Memorial Hospital on August 15, 2019, after more than a year-long battle with lung cancer.
Rodney was a Vietnam War veteran and a retired coal miner. He was an honest man, a great friend and a welcomed laugh when you needed it most.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Mullins, and father, Charles Hager; his sister, Sandy Brogan; his brother, Barry Mullins; his brother, Keith Hager (KD); and his son, Rodney Allen Hager Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Hager; grandson, Ikie Brooks; and brother, Danny Hager.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., assisted the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019