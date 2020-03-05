|
RODNEY ALLEN SKEENS, 72, of Daniels, West Virginia, surrounded by his loving family, went to be with his Lord and Savior at the Bowers Hospice House on March 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rodney was born December 19, 1947, in Madison, West Virginia, to J. Carl and Edith Pearl (Dotson) Skeens. He married Susan Skeens on July 7, 1969, whom he adored more than life itself.
Rodney graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1973 and practiced law since that time. In his law practice, as in his life, he always looked for the best in people, often working for little or no compensation at all.
While the law was important to him, his real passion in life was being a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a true example of patience and kindness. Rodney preached the gospel at home and abroad. He was the pastor of Word of Faith Assembly of Daniels, West Virginia, for almost 40 years. He also preached the gospel in the Philippines, Cuba, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and England, as well as planting churches in Guatemala and Costa Rica.
Rodney was preceded in death by his beloved parents, J. Carl and Edith Pearl (Dotson) Skeens; one brother, Gene Skeens; and two sisters, Mona (Skeens) Russell and Nada (Skeens) Price.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; his two sons, Hamilton D. Skeens and his wife, Tanya S. Skeens, and Kevin R. Skeens; his six grandchildren whom he adored and loved, Lauren E. (Skeens) Wright and her husband, William B. Wright, Adam H. Skeens, Madison F. Skeens, Kyndall R. Skeens, Kyla D. Skeens and Kain A. Skeens; his beloved brother, Byrace R. "Bud" Skeens and Jeanette (Stepp) Skeens; and brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law and many loving and caring nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Funeral services will be conducted at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m., with the Reverend Daniel Holstein officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
The night is o'er, the victory's been won, no more night, there sits God's son. No more pain, it will always by Day One. Hallelujah!
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020