Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Shilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney C. Shilling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney C. Shilling Obituary

RODNEY C. SHILLING, 63, of St. Albans, went Home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Rodney was a carpenter and loved to hunt and spend Saturday's with Eleanor in Dunbar playing bingo. On Monday, January 20, 2020, Rodney placed his trust in Jesus Christ and became a born-again believer. He was blessed to have Pastor Stephen Neece of The Summit to guide him in his acceptance of Jesus as his Savior.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mable Scarberry Shilling; sister, Claudia Jean Buzzard; and brothers, Randy and Randall Shilling.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy (David Hensley) Hinzman; sister, Patricia Dunlap; brothers, Mike and Barry Shilling; and a host of nieces and nephews. Rodney is also survived by his Loving Companion, Eleanor Stambaugh.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Ted Dunlap for being there for him, the staff of Thomas Memorial ER, and the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Rodney's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -