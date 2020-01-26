|
|
RODNEY C. SHILLING, 63, of St. Albans, went Home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Rodney was a carpenter and loved to hunt and spend Saturday's with Eleanor in Dunbar playing bingo. On Monday, January 20, 2020, Rodney placed his trust in Jesus Christ and became a born-again believer. He was blessed to have Pastor Stephen Neece of The Summit to guide him in his acceptance of Jesus as his Savior.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mable Scarberry Shilling; sister, Claudia Jean Buzzard; and brothers, Randy and Randall Shilling.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy (David Hensley) Hinzman; sister, Patricia Dunlap; brothers, Mike and Barry Shilling; and a host of nieces and nephews. Rodney is also survived by his Loving Companion, Eleanor Stambaugh.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Ted Dunlap for being there for him, the staff of Thomas Memorial ER, and the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Rodney's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020