Rodney Morrison
Rodney Dean Morrison

Rodney Dean Morrison Obituary

RODNEY DEAN MORRISON, 73, of Charleston, passed away March 25, 2020, at Eastbrook Center.
He was a 1964 graduate of DuPont High School and was a retired producer / director for WCHS / WVAH-TV with 50 years of service. Rodney loved his red 1975 Caprice Convertible and could always be found driving around Charleston with the top down and classical music blaring.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Dana J. Morrison and Elma Louise Pullin; and his grandparents, who raised him, Byron and Hazel Pullin.
Surviving are his sisters, Janice Mitchell (Bob) of Lake Lure, North Carolina, and Diane Hurley (Tim) of Phoenix, Arizona; and his estranged wife, Patricia J. Lawson.
In keeping with Rodney's final cremation wishes and due to the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date and his ashes will be interred in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020
