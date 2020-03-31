|
|
RODNEY FOREST ADKINS, 73, of Hurricane passed away March 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born February 7, 1947 and was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Helen Adkins and brother Michael Adkins. He was retired from WV American Water as a Plant Operator with 36 years of service. Rodney loved to fish and hunt but his greatest pleasure came from working on his 66 acre farm on Riders Creek. He was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda Searls Adkins, daughters Lisa (Richard) Mickel and Amy (Jason) Griffith, three granddaughters, Olivia Carnes, Sadie (Nathan) Daly and Macey (Chandler) Carnes, one grandson, Levi Forest Griffith and one great grandson, Jackson Forest Wilkinson and two sisters, Hope Ashworth of Seaford, VA Judy Osting of Odessa, FL.
The family would like to give special thanks to Stonerise at Home Health Care, Visiting Angels and Kanawha Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our loved one.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines there will be a Graveside Funeral 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, at Valley View Memorial Park. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Adkins family.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020