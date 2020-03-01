|
RODNEY LEE WISHON, "Rod," 63, of South Charleston, W.Va., passed away February 27, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by family, after courageously battling a long illness.
Born in Baltimore, Md., Rod grew up in Morgantown, W.Va., with his six brothers and sisters. This is also where he met the love of his life, Sarah. They moved to South Charleston in 1994, where he served for a number of years as Director of Catering, Food Services, and Special Events at the University of Charleston. Rod was also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Rod had a true passion for cooking, always creating new dishes that his family gratefully benefited from. A true do-it-yourself home renovator, he also had a green thumb, and enjoyed woodcarving and playing the guitar.
Rod was loved by all who had the honor of knowing him. He was best known for his boundless sense of humor and wit. Most of all, he was a wonderful husband and amazing father, who will be sadly missed by all every day.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lee Wishon, and three brothers, Richard, Michael, and Steven.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sarah Wishon of South Charleston; three children, Gretchen, Kristen, and Greg Wishon; his mother, Elva June Morel; brother, Gordon D. Wishon of Florida; two sisters, Carol McGhee and Christy Wishon, both of Virginia; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Emily.
Private memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
The family request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the - West Virginia, specifically for lung cancer research, or to the Disabled Veterans Fund.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020