RODNEY NOTTINGHAM, 67, of Elkview, WV, departed this life on June 15, 2019, from complications of COPD, and a short battle with lung cancer. He passed away peacefully at home with family by his side.

He was born February 18, 1952, in Gassaway, WV, son of the late Earl and Lena (Paintiff) Nottingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marian Nicholas and her husband Rupert, Eva Schmidlin and her husband Don, Carol Vaughan and her husband Roger, niece Karen Carr, nephews Robert, Brian and Lawrence Vaughan and Aaron Nottingham.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Fran, daughter Kelley Ware and her husband Ryan of Elkview, his beloved grandchildren Matthew and Emma Ware at home, brother Ralph and his wife Dianne of Duck, brother Roy and late wife Barbara of Camp Hill, PA, nieces Judy Davis, Rhonda Nottingham, Rachael Nottingham, Amanda Hughes and nephews Rupert Nicholas and Brandon Nottingham. He also leaves behind many great-nieces and great-nephews.

After graduating in 1970 from Clay County High School Rodney left West Virginia to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC. He later relocated to WV to assist in the move of the Criminal Justice Investigative Services to their new facilities in Clarksburg. He retired in 2007 after 37 years of dedicated service.

Rodney loved his grandchildren more than anything in this world, they were the light of his life. Rodney also loved B&O and CSX trains. He was a member of the Kanawha Valley Railroad Association. He enjoyed railroad photography, model railroading and B&O memorabilia.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dana Bragg for the excellent care he gave Rodney for 26 years.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Contact the family for details.

