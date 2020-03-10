|
|
RODNEY LEO WELDER, age 80 of Kimberly passed away March 6, 2020. He was born September 15, 1939 in Greenville, WV and was the son of the late Rodney William and Edith Virginia Bell Cody Welder.
He was retired as Civil Engineer (PE) with the WV Dept. of Transportation. He had formerly taught at Montgomery High School and West Virginia Tech and he was a member of the Methodist faith.
Surviving: wife Julia "Judy" Welder; son John Carter Welder and wife India of Powellton; granddaughter Haley Ann Welder of Powellton and Beloved nephew Jordan K. Smith of Powellton; brothers Ronald Welder and wife Carolyn and Keith Welder and wife Nancy; sisters Aldene Humphreys, Norma Phillips and husband Sterling and Judith Humphreys and a host of loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Gary Philpott officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday until time of the service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com and in lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020