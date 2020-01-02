|
ROE ELLIS SMITH, 86, of Sod, went to be with the Lord December 31, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on August 26, 1933. Roe was saved on March 17, 1961, and served God faithfully for the last 58 years as pastor of Old Glory Free Will Baptist, Emmons Free Will Baptist, and McCorkle Free Will Baptist. God used his faithful service to touch the lives of countless people. He leaves behind a testament of faithfulness and God's grace.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired journeyman electrician from Volkswagon of America.
Roe was preceded in death by parents Dolly and Charles; siblings Harry, Howard, and Goldie; son Jeffrey; son-in-law Randy McClure; and grandson Jeremy Swann.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Grace; daughters, Terri Duttine, Sandra McClure, Lisa (Mike) Swann, Rita (Robert) McCallister, and Norma (Calvin) Brogan; grandchildren, Josh Browning, Michael (DeeDee) Browning, Holly (Josh) Dingess, Brandon (Kayla) McClure, Brittany (Brent) Griffith, Katie Murray, Emily (Stephen) Jones, Taylor (David) Landers, Megan (Tommy) Jenkins, Allison Adams, Rachel McCallister, Morgan Swann, Austin Swann, Grace McCallister, and Destiny Sparks; great - grandchildren, Randi, Emylee, Garrett, Kaydon, Isabella, Haley, Kolton, Colt, Farryn, Beckett, Everly, Brinley, Rosalynn, Maximus, Gwendolynn, Moses, Eliot, and Bailey; brother, Charles (Wanda) Smith; and sister, Betty Pauley.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the McCorkle Free Will Baptist Church, with grandson Brandon McClure and Pastor Robert McCallister officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod, with military graveside rites conducted by the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020