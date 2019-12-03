|
|
ROGER ALLEN JUSTICE, 70 of Bloomingrose, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a retired coal miner from Mountain Edge Mining, Dorothy #3, and was a cabinet maker and excellent woodworker.
He was preceded in death by wife: Carolyn Doss Justice, and parents: Julius and Margorie Williams Justice.
Surviving are his wife: Brenda Hill Justice of Bloomingrose; daughters: Angela Taylor of Orgas, Sebrina (Okey Lee) Halstead of Drawdy, Samantha Gillispie of Racine; sons: Scott (Bridget) Justice of Foster, Ralph Gillispie of Comfort; brothers: Lionel (Ruth) Justice of Charleston, Franklin Eugene (Brenda) Justice of Campbells Creek; grandchildren: Alicia Petry, Scott and Alex Justice, Phillip, Christina and Christopher Gillispie, Felicia Mooney and Easton Acord; and great - grandchildren: Abel and Carson.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Fauber Cemetery, Bloomingrose.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019