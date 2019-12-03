Home

Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
Roger Allen Justice

Roger Allen Justice Obituary

ROGER ALLEN JUSTICE, 70 of Bloomingrose, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a retired coal miner from Mountain Edge Mining, Dorothy #3, and was a cabinet maker and excellent woodworker.
He was preceded in death by wife: Carolyn Doss Justice, and parents: Julius and Margorie Williams Justice.
Surviving are his wife: Brenda Hill Justice of Bloomingrose; daughters: Angela Taylor of Orgas, Sebrina (Okey Lee) Halstead of Drawdy, Samantha Gillispie of Racine; sons: Scott (Bridget) Justice of Foster, Ralph Gillispie of Comfort; brothers: Lionel (Ruth) Justice of Charleston, Franklin Eugene (Brenda) Justice of Campbells Creek; grandchildren: Alicia Petry, Scott and Alex Justice, Phillip, Christina and Christopher Gillispie, Felicia Mooney and Easton Acord; and great - grandchildren: Abel and Carson.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Fauber Cemetery, Bloomingrose.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
