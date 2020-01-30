|
ROGER ALLEN STRICKER, 66, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020, after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Basil and Retha Mae (Rhodes) Stricker. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Stricker; and brother, Rick Stricker.
Left to cherish memories are wife, Alice Stricker; son, Chad Stricker.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Fields officiating. Burial will be in the Rhodes Cemetery, Clendenin.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020