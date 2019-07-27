|
ROBER D. LOFTIS, 70, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Loftis family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019