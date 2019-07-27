Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
815 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
815 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV
ROBER D. LOFTIS, 70, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Loftis family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019
