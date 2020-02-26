|
|
ROGER DALE KENNEDY, 74, of South Charleston, son of the late Keith and Thelma Kennedy, died Sunday February 23, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service with many years of service and having most recently served as manager of the South Charleston Post Office. Roger was a longtime faithful member of Southridge Church, where he served as a greeter. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Roger lived a life of service, having put other peoples needs before his own.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Bill Kennedy.
Surviving, beloved wife, Trish Kennedy; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Sara Kennedy, Michael and Billie Talbott; daughters, Stephanie Wood, Tammy Lewis and her husband John; brother, Larry Kennedy and his wife Lee Ann; sister, Patti Maxey and her husband Bill; eight grandchildren; four great - grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Dr., South Charleston, WV 25309, with Pastor Scott Beha officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020