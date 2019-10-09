|
ROGER DALE McCOY, 71, of Mt. Lookout, earned his wings in the wee hours of the morning Sunday, October 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late Oliver Joseph McCoy and Veda Dale Dean Friend and was born at Gassaway March 15, 1948. Roger was a member of IUOE Local #132 for 35 years. He worked over 10 years at High Power Energy Coal at Drennen and over two years at Vandalia Coal before retiring in 2009. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Powells Mountain Baptist Church.
He was also preceded in death by grandson Samuel Adam McCoy, maternal grandparents Fred and Leta Dean, and paternal grandparents Norman and Mary McCoy.
Surviving: Loving wife of 49 years, Mary Nell Groff McCoy; son, Roger Dale (Leslie) McCoy II of Frametown; daughter, Erica Adell (Erik) McCoy Sanders of Canvas; father, Thomas B. Friend of Sutton; brother, Thomas Lynn (Ellen) Friend of Princeton; four grandchildren, Alyssa Hunter Sanders, Seth Thomas McCoy, Gracie Paige and Maddie Jo McCoy.
A special thanks to Powells Mt. Baptist Church, Pastor Linn Schieffer and his church family for their love, prayers and visits.
In keeping with his request, his body will be cremated with no public services.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., was in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019