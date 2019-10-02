Home

Roger Darrell "Kuder" Toney

Roger Darrell "Kuder" Toney Obituary

ROGER DARRELL "KUDER" TONEY, 70, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV.
He was born on August 22, 1949, the son of the late William Darrell and Lucinda Toney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Perdue, Georgia Gunnoe, Tina Jones and Betty Frederick, and his brother, Richard Toney.
He was retired from Pepsi Bottling Group. Loved Golf, WVU and Fishing, and was a United States Army Veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Linda J. Toney; sisters, Sandra Sue Fort (Bert), Jo Ann Gunno (Gary), Edra Wilson (Doug); brother, Billy Toney; brother-in-law, Lonnie Jones (Tina, deceased); close friends, several nieces and nephews.
A member of Brown's Creek Church of God.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV, with Dr. Larry McCallister officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV. Friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneral homes.com.
The family request donations to , 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, is honored to serve the Toney Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
