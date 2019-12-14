|
ROGER DARRELL WHITE, 75, of Buffalo, formerly of Boone County, married to Michele Dotson White for 47 years, passed on to our Lord on December 12, 2019, after a five-year battle with cancer.
During his life, Roger graduated from Van High School, and studied at Southern Community College where he later instructed in math courses. Roger voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany for six years as an Airborne ranger and in administration. Roger played baseball for the U.S. Army during his enlistment. Upon his return from the Army, Roger spent time in Chicago working and playing professional baseball.
Returning to West Virginia, Roger worked for Eastern/Peabody Coal, retiring as a personnel coordinator in 1998. He also enlisted in the National Guard upon his return to Boone County.
In his second career, Roger was a member of the National Greyhound Association and President of the West Virginia Greyhound Breeders Association. He did this all while helping operate the Blue and Gold kennels which grew from the greyhound business he and Michele founded in 1990. He worked tirelessly as a lobbyist representing the industry both in West Virginia and the nation abroad. When Roger was not busy with lobbying, he enjoyed working on and maintaining his farm.
Roger was a member of the Masonic Lodge with Scottish Rights for 32 years.
Roger enjoyed playing golf in his free time. He played in many leagues and tournaments during his life and was a very accomplished golfer. He also played in several local and travel softball leagues as well.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Dennie White; mother, Altie White; brother, Charles; sisters, Bonnie Ramsey and Betty McDermitt.
Roger is survived by wife, Michele Dotson White of Buffalo; daughters, Yvette Andree Call of Hurricane, and Ara Elizabeth and husband John Joyce of Clayton, Ga.; his grandchildren are Zachary Call, Navy, stationed in Iwakuni, Japan, Alexis Brooke and husband Steven Sowards of Hurricane, and Makenzie Call of Hurricane. He is also survived by brother David, his wife Peggy, of Madisonville, Ky.; and sister, Diana Dotson of Lincoln County. He is survived by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Scotty Elswick officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 Madison and Masonic service by the Mullins Masonic Lodge #151, Mullins.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019