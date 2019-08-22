|
ROGER L. CASTO, 71, of Red House, passed away August 21, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. Funeral will be held 2 p.m. August 24 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, with visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve the Casto family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019