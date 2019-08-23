Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
(304) 586-2542
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
Roger L. Casto Obituary
ROGER CASTO, 71, of Red House, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, following a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arden and Pearl Casto; brothers, Burton and Wendell Casto.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Casto; sister, Mildred Ferrell of Nitro; brother, Allen Casto of Given; daughters, Sara Casto of Bancroft. Rachel Keen (Jay) and their son, Ray Keen, all of Red House. He is also survived by many friends and family and his Tudor Breakfast Buddies.
He attended Red House Bible Church and supported Emma Chapel United Methodist Church and Paradise Bible Church. Roger was a bus driver for Putnam County Schools for 24 years and enjoyed farming, trading and working in his tinker shop.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, with Pastors Doug McComas and Greg Blake officiating. Burial will follow in Wade Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Red House.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may visit his Tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories of Roger.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Hubbard Hospice House West for the loving care and support and encourage donations be made to them in his honor at 4605 MacCorkle Ave, SW., South Charleston, WV 25309.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, W.Va., is honored to serve the Casto family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
