

ROGER LEE ANDERSON, 44, of Mile Fork, passed away on June 6, 2019, in the ICU of CAMC General Hospital after a four-wheeler wreck.

Roger loved to ride his four-wheeler, fish, party, and spend time with his loving family and friends. Roger would do anything for anyone, he loved to help everybody.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Mary J. Parcell.

Roger is survived by his sisters, Delores Stover of Pinch, Ronda Crouch, Kathy Thompson of Charleston; brothers, Danny Anderson, Robert Thompson of Charleston, and Jay Anderson of Clendenin. Roger was a loving brother and father, he is also survived by children, Sabrina Anderson, Austin Anderson, Justin Anderson, and Roger Anderson of Charleston; one grandchild, Faith Anderson; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie L. Walls officiating. Burial to follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park Big Chimney.

Visitation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Hafer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up by the family for donations to help offset funeral expenses.