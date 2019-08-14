|
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, ROGER LEE BOOTHE went home to be with the Lord at the age of 71. His passing was due to an onset of severe infection caused by service related injuries which then contributed to his system shut down.
Roger was born in Logan county, and moved to Uneeda in Boone county at the age of 3 and was raised there. He graduated from Scott High School, and at age eighteen he entered the Marine Corps. While at Quang Tri, Vietnam, with eight days until deployment home, the bunker to which he was assigned, was shelled and he was left paralyzed from the waist down.
When Roger returned home, he enrolled at WV Rehab Center to study accounting and played on their "wheelchair basketball" team. He went on to earn a chemistry degree from West Virginia State University, then to WVU to complete their Pharmacy Program. He returned to Uneeda to help his mother, who was ill, and opened a pharmacy there in 1976 to help his community.
Roger was always a guiding light for his community. He never turned down the opportunity to help someone in need-whether it was loaning money for food or medicine, or just being there to listen when someone was going through a difficult time. He always had an interest in sports. He played basketball and baseball being a left-handed pitcher in high school. Later, he played wheelchair basketball, participated in the Charleston Distance Run, and supported athletic teams in Madison and surrounding areas. He also became interested in flying, learned to fly ultralight planes, and even built his own-customizing it with hand controls. He has helped several students get their college degrees and much more. Roger was a very humble, private person, and he did not speak of this on his own. This information was gathered by family and friends who love and appreciate him.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary (Green)Boothe; his brother, Ralph; his sister, RoseMary (Boothe) McCray; and nephew, Bill Church.
He is survived by his companion, and love of his life of 25 years, Nada Baldwin; his brother, Dale Boothe; sister, Rita Boothe Church; nieces, Wendy Miller, London Gibson and Dee-Dee Seagraves; nephews, Tom, Jim, and Joe Boothe; a special friend, Brock Loftis; a special granddaughter, Brittany Baldwin; and a 12-year-old granddaughter, Azriella Baldwin.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held Thursday, August 15, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Pastor Phil Rowe speaking at 8 p.m. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. where friends and family are invited to attend and share their memories of joy at that time.
In honoring Roger's final wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes scattered at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, P.O. Box 272, Madison, WV 25130 (VFW) in his honor.
You express your condolences to the family at www. handleyfh.com.
