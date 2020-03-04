Home

Roger Lee Jordan

Roger Lee Jordan Obituary

ROGER LEE JORDAN, 60, of Georgetown Fla., formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away on February 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.,after a long illness.
He was a 1977 graduate of St. Albans High School and graduated from Fairmont State University in 1981, where he was a member of the TBI Fraternity.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Norma Jean and W. R. Jordan Jr.
He is survived by his only daughter, Kalee Jordan (Brian); granddaughters, Karsyn and Kamryn Keller; sisters, Debi Tinsley (Ed) of Sissonville, Cheryl Ellison (Steve Dickinson) of Georgetown, Fla., and Kathy Stuck (Craig) of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Roger's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
