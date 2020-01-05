|
|
ROGER LEE MILLER, 66, of Clay, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
He was a retired school administrator. Roger was a graduate of Marshal University and very proud alumni.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Paxton Rucker Miller; father, Jarrell R. Miller; step-father, Howard L. Samples; brother, Samuel L. Samples.
Roger is survived by his mother, Mary Samples of Clay; sisters, Brenda Samples and Robin Litton; children, Rick (Valerie) Rucker of Charleston and Sherry (Joel) Abbott of Amma; grandchildren, Mathew Abbott, Adam (Vanessa) Abbott, Abbie Rucker and Alayna Rucker; and great - grandchild, Rylee Abbott.
Upon Roger's request, there will be no services.
You may send online condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020