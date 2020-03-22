|
ROGER LEE RIDDLE, 76, of Belle, passed away March 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division following short illness.
He was a retired electrician for Dupont Chemical Company, a United States Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam, former president of the Belle Works Employment Association at DuPont and a member of Charleston Moose Lodge 1444. He was a former little league coach and referee for local area basketball, baseball and football teams.
Roger was a member and Past Master of Chelyan Lodge 158 AF & AM, and also the Beni Kedem Shrine and Scottish Rite Bodies.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Jenny Riddle; daughter, Miranda Dawn Conley; brother, Jimmy Riddle; and parents, Gladys and John Campbell.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Plantz Riddle; step-son, Matt Plantz (Miranda) of South Charleston; daughters, Lisa Cadle and Kelley Riddle, both of Belle; and grandchildren, Logan Cadle, Brianna Cadle Cherry (Daniel), Evan and Heath Conley; step - grandchildren, Cash, Carter and Palmer Plantz; great - grandson, Dawson Cherry; step - great - grandchildren, Mamie and Anna-Lynn Cherry.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Archbishop Kevin Twohig officiating. There will be no visitation.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020