ROGER LEE STARCHER, 72, of Fairplain, went to his heavenly home Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born December 22, 1947, to parents Clyde and Goldie (Whited) Starcher of South Charleston.
Roger leaves benind his wife of 49 years, Reba Jean "Jeannie" (Lawson) Starcher; Sons Roger Lee Starcher II (Magda) of San Diego, CA, and Rodney Starcher (Nicky) of Salt Rock, WV; Beloved grandchildren Brayden, Jillian, and Liliana Starcher; Uncle Paul Starcher; Aunts Myrtle Casto and Annie Randolph; Sisters-in-Law Ruth Owens, Edie Lawson and Roberta Skiles; Nephews Dave and Steve Starcher; Niece Melissa Skiles. He is also survived by many extended family members.
Roger was a member of the Grasslick Baptist Church at Kenna where he served as a choir member, men's quartet, and scout master. After 43 years of service, he retired from Suddenlink Communication, working as an Electronic Technician. He was a graduate of West Virginia State University.
Roger enjoyed going to various events and activities that included his sons and grandchildren, going for drives throughout West Virginia, watching TV (westerns, History Channel, and Hallmark). He also enjoyed Bluegrass Gospel music. But mostly of all, he thoroughly enjoyed his life with his family.
Due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, private services will be held for the immediate family on Wednesday, April 8, with Pastor Allen Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairplain Cemetery.
There will be public celebration of life service set for a later date at the families convenience.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020