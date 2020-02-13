|
ROGER LEE VanSICKLE, 71, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, following a long battle with colon cancer.
He was a United States Army Vietnam veteran, and was a member of Cement Masons Local #887, Charleston. Roger was an avid fisherman and hunter, and was a co-founder of the Kanawha River Catfish Club. He was a great storyteller - true and otherwise. He lived a full life and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Hazel VanSickle.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth; children, R. Brent (Bridgett), Nichole (Jeff), Lisa (Jamie), Rebecca, R. Gene (Jessica), Jennette (Dustin), and Sarah (Josh); brother, Larry; sisters, Carlene, and Janet (Frank); as well as 14 grandchildren and several young men who found a "dad" and best friend in him.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated, and there are no services for the public planned at this time.
To honor his memory, the family suggests donations be made in his name to the for colon cancer research.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome .com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020