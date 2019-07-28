|
ROGER LOFTIS, 70, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane.
He was born in Hamlin to the late Ted and Mildred Pauley Loftis. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Loftis Turley, Patricia Loftis Turley and Ellen Loftis Childers; brother, Dwight Loftis.
Roger was retired from Jones Business Machine, Charleston. He loved sports, college football, West Virginia Mountaineers and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly Ashworth Loftis; daughter, Teresa Loftis Wills (Tom); son, Jeffery D. Loftis (Amy); sisters, Kay Loftis Pahl and Janice Loftis Goeglein; brother, Teddy Loftis. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas and Adam Loftis.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans with Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia, In Memory of Roger D. Loftis, P.O. Box 7102, Cross Lanes, WV 25356.
You may visit Roger's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Loftis family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019