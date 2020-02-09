|
The Malone Family announces with great sadness the passing of their husband, pilot and father, ROGER W. MALONE, on February 2, 2020.
He was born in Marila, N.Y., on August 17, 1943. He moved shortly after that to West Palm Beach, Fla., where he met his future wife and First Mate. After traveling the world for work and great adventures, they settled in Stuart, Fla.
He passed peacefully accompanied by his family at the Treasure Coast Hospice House following a brief illness. We will all miss his steady hand and wisdom every day.
As he was a very private man, the family will not hold a memorial or funeral and request no flowers be sent.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020