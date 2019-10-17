|
|
ROLAND OLIVER GROSE, 74, of O'Brien, passed away October 10, 2019.
Born on June 6, 1945, in Maysel, he was the son of the late Hubert and Beulah Cadle Grose. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Angela Grose.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Grose; children, Damon (Marla) Grose of Charleston, Karen (Buck) Morris of Chloe, Teresa (Jimmy) Fitzwater of Duck, Richard Grose of Duck, Christie (Brian) Johnson of Hartville, Ohio, and Jack (Misty) Grose of Charleston; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters and six brothers.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va., with Minister Freddy Schoolcraft officiating. Burial will follow in the Grose Family Cemetery, O'Brien. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019