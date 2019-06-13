|
|
ROLAND STUART MORRIS SR., 78, of Lizemores, entered into rest Monday, June 10, 2019.
Born July 14, 1940, in Lizemores, he was the son of the late Elmer and Stella (Withrow) Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dessie Mae Morris.
Roland is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tassitino; sons, Roland (Tammy) Morris Jr., Curtis (Vicky) Morris, and Roger (Tina) Morris; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Forrest Morris; and sister, Viola Morton.
He was a retired master electrician and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bell Creek Baptist Church, Dixie, with Pastor Shane Wynn officiating. Burial will be in E.B. Morris Cemetery, Lizemores. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Morris family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019