ROMALEDA ELIZABETH (SMITH) STANLEY has left loving family to go to a better place. She passed away on March 20, 2020, in Dunbar.
She was born in 1923 to the late Lura Bonham Smith and Clarence Smith in Yawkey, but resided in Dunbar most of her life.
Romaleda was a member of the Dunbar United Methodist Church and has many friends in both Dunbar and Ripley. She was kind and loving to all and gave to others with all of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Clark Stanley in 1974. They were married for 30 years, much of that time he spent organizing the WV Labor Federation AFL-CIO. He served as president until he died.
In addition to her parents and husband, Romaleda was preceded in death by her daughters, Teresa Lively (Alan) and Brenda Elliott; and brothers and sisters that she will be glad to see again, Cledeith Clarence, Julia Catherin May (Howard), and Anna Ruth Droddy (Charles), and Alton Smith (Pauline).
She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Ritenour (Bob) of St. Albans; son in law, Stanley Elliott of Ripley; sister, Reba Jean McGinn; grandchildren, Michael Clark Elliott of Ripley, Hollie Metz Sims (Jesse) of Charlotte, NC, April Elizabeth Wilcox (Jay) of Ripley, Zane Lee Metz III of Charlotte, NC, Justin Alan Lively of Greenville, NC, and Bret Alex Lively of Greenville, NC, that will miss her smiling face every day; great - grandchildren, who were so precious to her are, Victoria Morgan Wilcox, Colby Myles Wilcox, Zane Lee Metz IV, Madison Sunshine Elliott, Jacob Howard Michael Elliott, Dustin Thomas Sims, Nathan Christopher Sims and Ryder Alan Lively, they were her reason for being and the love between them was immeasurable, and many nieces and nephews she loved as her own.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to youth ministry at Dunbar United Methodist, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
After the conclusion of the service, a video will be available at www.keller funeralhome.net for those of you who are unable to attend.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020