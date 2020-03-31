|
|
ROMEO WILLIAMS, age 85, of Englewood, Ohio was welcomed home by God on March 29, 2020. He grew up in a loving family in Artie, WV, the son of the late Kyle and Blanche Williams. Romeo graduated from Clear Fork High School, Colcord, WV, and Glenville State College where he earned a teaching certificate while playing football. He had an impact on many students through his teaching and coaching. He was a very caring teacher and enjoyed his students. Romeo is a member of the First Baptist Church, Vandalia, Ohio. Romeo is survived by his wife, Donna; sisters, Dreama (LeRoy) LaRoche of Potomac, MD, Anna (Robert) Hulett of Hurricane, WV; brother, Tex Williams of Daniels, WV and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosemary Williams. A graveside service will be Thursday, April 2, 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV with Pastor Gary Maynor (his cousin) officiating. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Williams family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020