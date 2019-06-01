Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
ROMIE J. GRIFFITH, 90, of South Charleston. "Knowing the way home, at Rest in the Promise." Romie was born at Ivy Branch, July 23, 1928, and passed from this life Thursday, May 30, 2019.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Albans. He operated St. Albans Exxon and the St. Albans Service Company, retiring in 1982 after many years of very satisfying work. Romie was a Merchant Seaman and veteran of the Army Signal Corps serving in Europe.
Romie was predeceased by parents, Romie E. and Elsie Mooney Griffith; brothers, Bill, Charles and Frank Griffith; and sisters, Betty Jo Griffith, Sarah Harless, Mary Wagner and Ruth Stover LaBlanc.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara; son, Dr. Tom (Betty) Griffith; daughter, Lu Ann (Michael) Brown; sister, Minnie Palmer; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park in Alum Creek, with military graveside Rites conducted by the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019
