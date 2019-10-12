|
ROMIE ROBERT SAMPLES, 86, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Lonnie Bratten Samples and Bessie Hart Samples. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Greta Hanshaw Samples.
He was a retired employee of Verizon Telephone Company. He was loved and respected by all those who knew him. He was a selfless man that was always willing to help others. Romie was a long time member of Horner's Fork Baptist Church and Big Chimney Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory, son, Robert (Brenda) Samples; daughter, Diana (Tim) Samples-Caudill; grandson, Nicholas Caudill; brothers, Lester and Lonnie Samples Jr.
A special thanks to long-term caregiver, Sharon Casto, for loving care and support.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or the .
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at The Family Cemetery, Paxton Road, Procious.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019