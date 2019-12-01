Home

Pennington Funeral Home
331 Main St
Gauley Bridge, WV 25085
(304) 632-2111
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church
Adonijah, WV
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Elliott Cemetery
Ronald C. Deitz


1965 - 2019
Ronald C. Deitz Obituary
RONALD C. DEITZ, 54 of Lizemores, formerly of Beloit, Ohio, passed away at CAMC Memorial Division on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
He was a graduate of West Branch High School, class of 1983. He served in the United States Army.
Ronald was born February 6, 1965, to the late Larry and Barbara Nichols-Deitz in Bucyrus, Ohio.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Barbara.
He is survived by his son, Michael Deitz; sister and brother - in - law, Rebecca "Becky" and George Morris; aunts, Shirley Pritt, Phyllis Rader of Lizemores, Bonnie Rader of Summersville, Annette Foster of Dixie, Tonia Wayne of Cross Lanes; and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation hours for friends will be from 12 to 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December, 3, at Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Adonijah, W.Va., with Minister Jason Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Elliott Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www .penningtonfuneralhome .com.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to funeral home to help with cost of services.
Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Deitz family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
