RONALD CLARENCE BRADSHAW, 78, of Blount, passed away March 22, 2020 following a short illness.
He was a diesel mechanic for The State of West Virginia and former US Navy.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Betty Bradshaw; parents, Wesley Clarence and Alice Irene Jewett Bradshaw; sister, Clarice Linkous; and brother, Robert W. Bradshaw.
Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Bradshaw of Blount, Terri Bradshaw of Hillsboro; sisters, Wilda Jean Quinn of Charleston, Alice Jane Walker of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Maygan Martin, Vanessa Hancock, Blake, Hailey, Bryson and Lilly Bradshaw; and two great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Colten Carter officiating. Visitation for immediate family only will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 24, 2020