FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Ronald Bradshaw
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Ronald Clarence Bradshaw Obituary

RONALD CLARENCE BRADSHAW, 78, of Blount, passed away March 22, 2020 following a short illness.
He was a diesel mechanic for The State of West Virginia and former US Navy.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Betty Bradshaw; parents, Wesley Clarence and Alice Irene Jewett Bradshaw; sister, Clarice Linkous; and brother, Robert W. Bradshaw.
Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Bradshaw of Blount, Terri Bradshaw of Hillsboro; sisters, Wilda Jean Quinn of Charleston, Alice Jane Walker of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Maygan Martin, Vanessa Hancock, Blake, Hailey, Bryson and Lilly Bradshaw; and two great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Colten Carter officiating. Visitation for immediate family only will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 24, 2020
