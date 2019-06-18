|
RONALD DAVID ARTHUR, 71, of Peytona died June 15, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He loved to trout fish, but loved to hunt for ginseng most of all.
He was preceded in death by son: Joey Arthur, mother, Virginia Mae Arthur, sisters: Wanda Sigman and Sandra Maynard and brothers: Frank Eugene and Dennis Ray Arthur.
Surviving Are: sister: Gloria Maynard of Peytona, nephews: Sherrell (Dina) Maynard of Seth, Dennis Ray (Tammy) Maynard of Seth, Shannon Drew (Veronica) Maynard of Comfort, Special niece: April Reed, 3 Great Nephews, 3 Great Nieces, 1 Great Great Nephew and 1 Great Great Niece.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregiver Veronica Maynard and all of the nursing staff on Five South at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday June 20, 2019 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Jeff Howerton officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019