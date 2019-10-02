Home

Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Ronald Dale Haynes

Ronald Dale Haynes Obituary

RONALD DALE HAYNES, 73, of Sissonville, was carried home by angels on September 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mildred Haynes; nephew, Brad Haynes; and brother-in-law, Freddie Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Becky; sons, Greg (Michelle) and Jeff Haynes; daughter, Hannah; siblings, Art Haynes (Berma), Velma Mitchell, Paula Lynch (Gary), Debbie Lucas (Eddie), Thornton Haynes, and Teresa Lovejoy (Gary Jordan); stepchildren, Amber and Courtney Rieger; grandchildren, Alexee, Keelin, Lake, and Ayslee; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. All the aforementioned filled his heart to the brim with love.
Ronald, lovingly called Ronnie, Dad, and Pawpaw, was a decorated Vietnam War veteran in the United States Army and retired from Union Carbide. Ronnie was an exceptional pool player, and enjoyed golfing, boating, and fishing.
Ronnie will always be loved and never forgotten.
Services will be held Friday, October 4, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, W.Va., with visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Travis Asbury, and a military honor graveside service to follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the and/or Shriners International.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
