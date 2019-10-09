|
|
RONALD DARRELL SHAMBLIN, 74, of Elkview, entered into rest on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Ronald was born in Clendenin and was a apart of the 1st graduating class of Herbert Hoover High School in 1964. He served his country in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was a retired member of Teamsters Local Union #175. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to camp and fish, and attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell "Buck" and Maxine Shamblin; brothers, Rodney "Bud" Shamblin, Richard Shamblin and wife Mattie, and Glen Shamblin; sister, Anna Welch.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Shelba Shamblin; son, Steven Shamblin; brother-in-law, Lee Welch; sister-in-law, Eva Shamblin; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor, and Pastor Bobby Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at the Shamblin Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019