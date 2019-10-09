Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Shamblin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Darrell Shamblin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Darrell Shamblin Obituary

RONALD DARRELL SHAMBLIN, 74, of Elkview, entered into rest on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Ronald was born in Clendenin and was a apart of the 1st graduating class of Herbert Hoover High School in 1964. He served his country in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was a retired member of Teamsters Local Union #175. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to camp and fish, and attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell "Buck" and Maxine Shamblin; brothers, Rodney "Bud" Shamblin, Richard Shamblin and wife Mattie, and Glen Shamblin; sister, Anna Welch.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Shelba Shamblin; son, Steven Shamblin; brother-in-law, Lee Welch; sister-in-law, Eva Shamblin; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor, and Pastor Bobby Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at the Shamblin Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now