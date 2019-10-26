|
|
RONALD DEWAYNE "DEWAYNE" TERRELL SR., 68, of Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019, following a long illness.
Wayne graduated from Gauley Bridge High School and he was formerly employed by Alloy Plant and West Virginia Institute of Technology. He was retired and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and loved to cook during his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Terrell Wright (William Hollins), and his father, Richard Carter; his brother, Robert "Buck" Terrell; sister, Roberta Wright; and son, Ranson Terrell.
Ronald Sr. is survived by his devoted wife, Cheryl Mitchell Terrell of Montgomery; sons, Ronald "RD" Terrell Jr., Tarquin "Joe" Terrell and Slade Terrell, all of Montgomery, Richard Shepherd of San Quentin, Calif.; daughter, Sherkiri Terrell of Montgomery; brothers, Kenneth Terrell, Raymond Terrell, and Danny Terrell, all of Montgomery, Roy Terrell, Dallas Terrell, and Roberta Wright, all of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Vanessa Terrell and Maxie Terrell of Montgomery, and Barbara Wright of Columbus, Ohio; uncles, Lawrence Terrell of Kimberly, Rodney Terrell of Montgomery; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at Living Waters Family Worship Center, Montgomery, with Rev. Terrance Hamm officiating. Burial will take place at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from noon till time of service on Sunday at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019